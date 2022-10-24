Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Campos has found the successor of Mbappé, Messi multiplies the calls of the foot

The bomb was dropped a few days ago now: up against the management of PSG, Kylian Mbappé could consider packing his bags from the next summer transfer window. This would then be a terrible loss for the capital club, which will have to find a replacement for the Frenchman. Luis Campos would already study the question and would have notably checked the name of Lautaro Martinez. And to recruit the striker from Inter Milan, PSG could well benefit from the help of a certain Lionel Messi.

Last May, Kylian Mbappe extended until 2024 with the PSG, with an optional additional year. But now the native of Bondy could pack his bags next summer. Indeed, information has multiplied on this subject: Mbappe would be turned against his leadership. And as le10sport.com has revealed to you, one of the sensitive points concerns the signing bonus of Kylian Mbappe following its extension. While a transfer in the summer of 2023 could well be looming, the question of the Frenchman’s succession is increasingly on the table.

Lautaro Martinez between PSG and Inter Milan

Who could then come and replace Kylian Mbappe to PSG ? Many names circulate on this subject. The option Lautaro Martinez was mentioned in particular in Italy. Today atInter-Milanthe Argentinian also recently dropped a big message about his future: “ I’m happy here, I have a long contract and I only think about Inter. I hope I can become a legend of this club “.

Lionel Messi plays sales reps?

Nevertheless, the PSG would have a huge asset to convince Lautaro Martinez to come to the Parc des Princes. And this advantage is called Lionel Messi. While La Pulga was already demanding the arrival of his compatriot at FC Barcelonait is finally PSG that the two Argentinians could be reunited. And while the name of Lautaro Martinez therefore travels to Pariscertain gestures of Messi do not go unnoticed. A few days ago, the seven-time Ballon d’Or had already liked a post from the striker of theInter-Milan following his goal against FC Barcelona. Lionel Messi has just handed over the one after the performance of his teammate in selection against the Fiorentina.