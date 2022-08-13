Mercato Mercato – PSG: Campos will launch a major operation for Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Campos will launch a major operation for Lionel Messi

Posted on August 13, 2022 at 08:30 by Thibault Morlain



Today, Lionel Messi is a PSG player. Arrived last summer from FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian signed a contract until 2023 with the capital club. And despite his complicated first season in Paris, Messi could well stay longer than expected on the PSG side. Such would in any case be the will of the Parisian leaders. `

Last summer the PSG achieved a historic coup. Indeed, the club of the capital had taken advantage of the setbacks of the FC Barcelona to recover Lionel Messi, without paying any transfer fee. Here is now the Argentinian in the French capital. What if the first season of Messi at Paris was not easy, in particular for reasons of adaptation, the second exercise promises to be very different. Indeed, the seven-time Ballon d’Or seems to be in incredible form. A good omen therefore for the season of PSG, who can count on a Lionel Messi in top form. Moreover, this could continue beyond this season despite La Pulga’s contract which runs until 2023.

Messi to an extension?

It’s been a few weeks since the future of Lionel Messi been the subject of many rumours. And one of them announces in particular the possibility of an extension of number 30 of the PSG. This Saturday, The Team confirmed this trend. Thus, the capital club would have plans to open discussions with the clan very soon. Messi with a view to offering a new contract to the native of Rosario. As a reminder, Lionel Messi is currently under contract until 2023 and has an optional additional year, which can be activated with the agreement of both parties.

See you in a few weeks

However, for the moment, Lionel Messi wouldn’t want to talk about the future. As the sports daily develops, the player of the PSG would have postponed all these discussions until later. What to allow Messi to concentrate as much as possible on this season, with the World Cup and the Champions League as major objectives.

