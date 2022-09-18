Entertainment

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Challenged by Luis Campos, Lionel Messi drops his answer

Posted on September 18, 2022 at 08:10 by Dan Marciano

During a long interview with RMC this Friday, Luis Campos announced the color for the future of Lionel Messi. The Portuguese fully intends to talk with the Argentina international about a contract extension. But the PSG player does not intend to discuss his future in the capital before the next World Cup.

Lionel Messi changed course in the summer of 2021. The Argentinian international left his lifelong club, the FC Barcelona, to join the PSG. After a necessary period of adaptation, the Pulga seems to have gradually regained its level under the orders of Christophe Galtier. One thing is certain, the PSG intends to keep it for several more years.

“I asked him if he could stay for three years”

guest of RMC this Friday, Luis Campos hopes to extend the contract of Messiwhich comes to an end at the end of the season. “I am very happy with Messi. I asked him if he could stay for three years (…) I am very happy with Messi. Messi is the icon of FC Barcelona, ​​he came to a different city, with different football, a different league. He took his time. This year, we have a Messi more and more capable of reaching a good level. said the head of PSG.

Messi is focused on PSG and the World Cup

But as advertised, Florent Torchut, Lionel Messi does not intend to discuss his future before the next World Cup. According to the journalist The Team, it will be necessary to wait several months before knowing the decision of the star.

