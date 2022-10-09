Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo on his way to replace Leo Messi, the incredible bomb of the English press

Published on October 9, 2022 at 08:15 – updated on October 9, 2022 at 08:23



If Lionel Messi lives again at PSG, the situation is radically different for Cristiano Ronaldo, suffering on the side of Manchester United. The departure of the Portuguese is still relevant, while his lease will end in the summer of 2023, just like the former FC Barcelona striker. The two stars could therefore be talked about during the next transfer window, and their future could even be linked.

Comparisons are inevitable between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Since the start of their career, the two stars have had a big sporting rivalry, and their respective transfers in the summer of 2021 did not help matters. Whereas The Pulga being overdue in its first year at the PSG, cristiano Ronaldo managed for its part to pull out of the game at Manchester Unitedand this despite the difficult season of his team, but today the situation has changed radically.

Cristiano Ronaldo in pain

Whether Lionel Messi shines at PSG, cristiano Ronaldo lives a complicated start to the season after trying to leave Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or has scored only one goal in all competitions since the resumption, he who does not enjoy the confidence ofErik ten Hag. A departure is therefore still envisaged for the former star of the Real Madridwhich would not have gone unnoticed in the French capital.

Transfers: Disappointment for Ronaldo, this shattering revelation about his transfer window https://t.co/UnwdQBCbqj pic.twitter.com/xDu0XWHVcY — le10sport (@le10sport) October 8, 2022

PSG ready to activate the CR7 file?