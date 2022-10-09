Mercato Mercato – PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo targeted to replace Leo Messi, an offensive is announced

Football – Mercato – PSG

In difficulty at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would always see a good eye on his departure from Old Trafford. According to the English press, PSG would be watching the Portuguese in the event of the departure of Lionel Messi, but it is Inter Miami who would be the most on the lookout in this case, with a possible offensive launched in January.

Eager to leave Manchester United during the last summer transfer window, cristiano Ronaldo ultimately stayed with Old Trafford, lacking a hot track for his future. Since then, the Portuguese’s situation has not improved, he who has scored only one goal in his 9 appearances. Enough to make the hypothesis of a departure credible, provided that a concrete offer is made.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the sights of PSG?

According The Sun the PSG would not rule out positioning itself on Cristiano Ronaldo, but it will depend on the choice of Lionel Messi for his future. An offensive could indeed be launched by the Parisian team in the event of the departure of The Pulga according to the revelations of the English tabloid.

Inter Miami dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo