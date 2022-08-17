Mercato Mercato – PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent lends a hand in Qatar

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent lends a hand in Qatar

Posted on August 17, 2022 at 1:35 p.m. by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur



Pushed towards the exit by the PSG which struggles to find him a base, Mauro Icardi is the subject of multiple speculations on the transfer window. And while the Sevilla FC option is now being discussed, the file could be completed with the help of the famous agent Jorge Mendes.

It’s no longer a secret to anyone, the PSG struggles to separate itself from certain undesirable elements. Upon his arrival as the capital club’s new sports adviser at the start of the summer, Luis Campos has drawn up a list of players pushed out with a view to slimming down and recovering cash, on which we find in particular layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Rafina, Thilo Kehrer or Mauro Icardi.

“Better that he revives”

On August 11, at a press conference, Christophe Galtier had confirmed its intention to sell as soon as possible Icardi despite a contract that runs until 2024 at PSG : “ I saw Mauro at the beginning of the week, at the start. His absence last weekend was linked to a sporting choice. I saw him at the beginning of the week to tell him that I want to restrict the group and not work with 25 outfield players. The club is working closely with Mauro to find the best possible solution. He had very little playing time and I think it’s better that he revives “, had explained the trainer of the PSG.

The Icardi clan relativizes

A few days later, his wife and agent, Wanda Nararebounded on these remarks of Galtier : “ These are things that happen when there is a change of coach and the new one makes other decisions, ”explained Mauro Icardi’s companion. That’s why there are changes or transfers, it can happen but there are a lot of players who find themselves in this situation at this club and at other clubs. “. But who is able to revive the scorer of the PSG ?

Sevilla FC arrives, Jorge Mendes as intermediary