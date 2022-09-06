Mercato Mercato – PSG: Dembélé’s strong message on the departure of Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Dembélé’s strong message on the departure of Lionel Messi

Posted on September 6, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



Last summer, the earth shook at FC Barcelona with the departure of Lionel Messi. Unable to extend with the Blaugrana, the Argentinian packed his bags and signed up with PSG. A terrible blow which generated great difficulties for Barça according to the words of Ousmane Dembélé.

Ultimately, Lionel Messi will not make his entire career FC Barcelona. Indeed, due to the economic problems of the Catalan club, the Argentinian could not extend last summer. Thereby, Messi found himself free and in the end he flew to the PSGjoining Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. A huge blow for the capital club, on the other hand, to Barcelonawe had to digest this departure…

PSG: In Paris, Lionel Messi conquered his world https://t.co/Z327jHPoVN pic.twitter.com/laZKnoG9Yh — le10sport (@le10sport) September 5, 2022

“The best player in the world, Leo Messi, is gone”

And life without Lionel Messi was not easy at FC Barcelona. Indeed, the season has been more than complicated for the players of Xavi. Moreover, during an interview given to Mundo Deportivo , Ousmane Dembele confirmed this, dropping: “ Last year was very difficult. There are several injuries. The best player in the world, Leo Messi, is gone. It’s normal that the year has been complicated “.

A return of Messi to Barcelona?

However, the story between Lionel Messi and the FC Barcelona might not be completely finished. Indeed, while the player of the PSG ends his contract in June 2023, Joan Laporta has already expressed his dream of repatriating Messi next summer. The appointment is made, to see now if the Blaugrana will succeed …