Mercato Mercato – PSG: Expected with open arms in Barcelona, ​​Messi receives a new message

Expected with open arms in Barcelona, ​​Messi receives a new message

Since signing for PSG, Lionel Messi seems linked to a return to FC Barcelona. After a complicated first season at Paris Saint-Germain, many observers believed that a Pulga comeback in Catalonia was more than possible. And a Barça legend has launched a new appeal with his foot to the Argentinian for a return to the club…

Lionel Messi back at FC Barcelona ? The idea has made more than one Blaugrana supporter fantasize. The Argentinian winger has indeed had a complicated first season at PSGand as a result, observers were already imagining a return of the Pulga his home. However, that did not happen this summer. For this legend u Barca, it would still not be too late for a return of Lionel Messi…

‘Leo will always be welcome at Barca’

Thereby, Carles Puyol, former teammates of Lionel Messi and emblematic captain of the FC Barcelonaasserts that it is not too late for a return of the Pulga . “ He has one year left on his contract and a lot can happen during that time. It depends on Xavi and Leo but he will always be welcome at Barca. It’s not too late for a Leo Messi return “. he confided in remarks reported by goal . the PSG is therefore warned for the Argentine star…

