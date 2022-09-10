Mercato Mercato – PSG: Expected with open arms in Barcelona, Messi receives a new message
Posted on September 9, 2022 at 8:45 p.m. by The editorial staff
Since signing for PSG, Lionel Messi seems linked to a return to FC Barcelona. After a complicated first season at Paris Saint-Germain, many observers believed that a Pulga comeback in Catalonia was more than possible. And a Barça legend has launched a new appeal with his foot to the Argentinian for a return to the club…
Lionel Messi back at FC Barcelona ? The idea has made more than one Blaugrana supporter fantasize. The Argentinian winger has indeed had a complicated first season at PSGand as a result, observers were already imagining a return of the Pulga his home. However, that did not happen this summer. For this legendu Barca, it would still not be too late for a return of Lionel Messi…
‘Leo will always be welcome at Barca’
Thereby, Carles Puyol, former teammates of Lionel Messi and emblematic captain of the FC Barcelonaasserts that it is not too late for a return of the Pulga. “ He has one year left on his contract and a lot can happen during that time. It depends on Xavi and Leo but he will always be welcome at Barca. It’s not too late for a Leo Messi return “. he confided in remarks reported by goal. the PSG is therefore warned for the Argentine star…
“Barça have the best team in La Liga”
Otherwise, Carles Puyol also spoke about the current state of the FC Barcelona. “ I think Barca have the best team in La Liga, better than Madrid. Real Madrid and Barça will fight for La Liga until the end. I remember championships that were decided on 90 points, this is going to be one of them. Real Madrid have a competitive gene in the Champions League, and that always makes them one of the favourites. At Barca, with the squad we have, we should also be favourites.”. the Paris Saint Germain, too, acts as a favorite in the Champions League with his workforce. The battle is likely to be tough between the two clubs, which do not appreciate each other because of their liabilities in the competition…