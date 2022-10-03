Mercato Mercato – PSG: FC Barcelona makes a huge decision for Leo Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: FC Barcelona makes a huge decision for Leo Messi

More than a year after the departure of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona has not drawn a line under its former star. While the Spanish press revealed several months ago that Xavi wanted to recover the Argentinian international at the end of his contract with PSG, Joan Laporta would share the opinion of his coach.

This season, Lionel Messi has found colors with the PSG. With 7 goals and 8 assists in his 12 appearances in the red and blue jersey, the 35-year-old Argentinian is getting closer to his standards after a first year of adaptation, but the question of his future will already be on the table. .

PSG consider extending Messi

Under contract with the PSG until June 2023, Lionel Messi will have a crucial choice to make in the coming months. In Paris, we would like to renew the lease of The Pulga but the heart rate Barcelona would also like to repatriate its former star.

Like Xavi, Laporta would like to recover Messi