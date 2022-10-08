Entertainment

Mercato Mercato – PSG: FC Barcelona ready to make a huge request to Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Published on October 8, 2022 at 5:10 p.m.

For many weeks, FC Barcelona has been making calls for Lionel Messi, whose contract expires at the end of the season. But to recover its former striker, the culé club will have to convince him to reduce his salary, while PSG would intend to offer him a big contract to extend.

In Catalonia, the Lionel Messi operation seems to have already been launched. If there is still nothing concrete between the two parties, the heart rate Barcelona has multiplied in recent months the calls of the foot in the direction of its former star. ” I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there. I tell you that it is a wish that we have and I hope that we can convert it into reality “, recognized this summer John Laportachairman of the heart rate Barcelona. An accessible file for the culé club, while the lease of Lionel Messi expires.

“If he came back, it would be for free, so it would be viable”

Currently in his final year of contract with the PSG, Lionel Messi has a clear field for its future, enough to offer a window of opportunity to heart rate Barcelona. “ If it came back, it would be for free, so it would be viable as far as my field goes, even though I didn’t include it in the budget. He is a club icon, it will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision “, said recently Edward Romeothe economic vice-president of the Barca. However, Messi will have to do his part if he wishes to return to the Blaugrana.

In the event of an offensive, Barca will ask Messi to reduce his salary

According to ASthe heart rate Barcelona don’t close the door when you return Lionel Messi, but it will depend on his financial requirements. While the PSG is ready to offer him a two-year extension (one of which is optional) with an annual salary of €30m, Barça should ask the Argentinian to adjust his emoluments in the event of an offensive in the coming months. What influence the decision of Messi ? Case to follow.

