Mercato Mercato – PSG: For Lionel Messi, Qatar has prepared everything

Published on October 4, 2022 at 06:30



In great shape, Lionel Messi stirs up lusts on the market. Enough to push PSG to elbow to keep him, his contract expiring at the end of the season. But everything would have been scheduled for the negotiation process.

Since the start of the season, Lionel Messi never ceases to impress PSG and seems to have regained its luster, as evidenced by his 7 goals and 8 assists in all competitions. Moreover, symbol of the return to the forefront of Messithe Argentinian scored his first direct free kick on Saturday againstOGC Nice (2-1) as a player of the PSG.

Campos expects an extension from Messi

What to comfort Luis Campos in its recently adopted position for RMC Sports : to prolong Lionel Messi until the expiration of the contract of the football adviser of the PSGnamely until June 2025. Currently under contract until next summer, Messi has an option in his lease that would allow him to extend it for an additional season. The map of Fields would be to add a year to the said option.

Discussions scheduled for early 2023

However, at time T, no negotiation between Lionel Messi/his entourage and the PSG. At least this is the information provided by Mundo Deportivo. In respect of the preparation of the sevenfold Golden Ball for the World Cup in Qatar, PSG would have made the decision to wait until the start of the 2023 calendar year to initiate negotiations with the Messi clan.

