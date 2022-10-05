Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Galtier arrives, it changes everything for the future of Messi

Published on October 5, 2022 at 9:10 p.m.



After a more than sluggish season, Lionel Messi finally seems to have regained his best level. Indeed, since the start of the current financial year, the Argentinian has been shining with PSG under the orders of Christophe Galtier, who has put in place a game system that is perfectly suited to La Pulga.

Arrived free during the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi encountered many difficulties integrating into Paris. His performances during his first season at PSG are proof of that. Nevertheless, after a much quieter summer during which he followed a real physical preparation, the Argentinian seems to have found his best level. Author of 7 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, Lionel Messi is finally back.

El míster Christophe Galtier has assembled a team at the medida of Messi, ese 5-2-1-2 improved to Leo, con lo que el equipped improved. Neymar accepted su rol, un poco más secundario pero que le hace crecer. Mbappé un poco menos como dijo el mismo, pero es lo que hay. Galtier no cambiará — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) October 5, 2022

Galtier puts Messi in the best conditions

And beyond optimal preparation, Lionel Messi has also benefited from another major change, namely the arrival of Christophe Galtier on the bench of PSG to replace Mauricio Pochettino. And for good reason, as explained Guillem Balaguethe French coach immediately implemented a 3-4-1-2 system that allows The Pulga to evolve in the best conditions. Used in the right lane of the 4-3-3 of Pochettino last season, Lionel Messi now evolves in the axis with much more freedom. Consequently, the Argentinian is now flourishing at the PSG and the idea of ​​an extension of his contract, which expires next June, cannot be ruled out.

“I feel good”