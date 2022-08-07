Mercato Mercato – PSG: In Paris, Lionel Messi can finally breathe

Football – Mercato – PSG

Arriving at PSG last summer, reluctantly because of his desire to continue at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi is living for the first time in two seasons, a summer transfer window in peace. Indeed, in 2020 and 2021, his situation at FC Barcelona was written in dotted lines and a year after his departure from Barça, ESPN made a big point on this soap opera based on strong testimonies from the culé club.

Lionel Messi was supposed to be a one club man as was the case with legends such as francesco Totti, Jamie Carrager and many other big names in world football. Moreover, it was often criticized Messi to not really be able to be in the discussion of the best player of all time for the simple and good reason that he had not gone to rub shoulders with European leaders outside of Spain unlike his eternal rival cristiano Ronaldo. Arrived in 2000 to join the Masia , Messi wished to leave the heart rate Barcelona 20 years later in 2020 when he was no longer in line with the blaugrana administration chaired by Josep maria Bartomeu.

A forced departure attempt in 2020

As a reminder, after the rout of the heart rate Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich (8-2) in August 2020 in Lisbon for the Final 8, Lionel Messi sent a burofax at the very end of the month to heart rate Barcelona to activate the clause present in his old contract running until June 2021 in order to allow him to become a free agent and to engage in the club of his choice. A departure from Manchester City to find there Pep Guardiola or to PSG to play alongside Neymarhere are the two options that were most likely for Lionel Messiwho was determined to leave the club of his heart as he confided in September 2020 to goal . However, the former president Josep maria Bartomeu refused to grant him an exit voucher, claiming that the deadline for activating the clause in question had passed.

An unwanted departure in 2021

In the summer of 2021, after Argentina’s Copa America coronation and a well-deserved vacation in Ibiza as he chased his first major title with the Albiceleste since the beginning of his career, Messi returned to Barcelona with the hope of extending his contract which had expired in June 2021, in vain, despite the promise of Joan Laporta who had been elected president of the heart rate Barcelona a few months earlier. Here is the testimony of a source involved in the negotiations for ESPN . “Jorge had a meeting in the early afternoon with Laporta and a Barcelona notary to review the two-year contract and sign the documents. The talks had been long, but with Laporta’s election in March, all seemed well. But when Jorge lands, he receives a call from Laporta: “Jorge, don’t go to the notary, the club’s situation is not the best and we won’t be able to sign the deal, I’m really sorry”. Then Jorge called his son to tell him the news.

Within a season, Lionel Messi took part in a roller coaster. Wishing initially to leave in 2020, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or clearly no longer cultivated this desire last summer and had to resign himself to the idea that his adventure was over with the heart rate Barcelona as an unnamed locker room member noted for ESPN . “Messi was certain to stay. He had spoken with people to return to work after signing the contract. It never happened. The president broke his word. He promised Messi could sign, but it didn’t happen. The previous summer, with the Burofax, Messi was convinced he wanted to leave. His decision was made. He stayed when he wanted to leave and he left when he wanted to stay.

Peace in 2022 at PSG

After the premature elimination of PSG in the knockout stages of the Champions League last March, Lionel Messi was announced on the departure of the Paris Saint Germain where his contract runs until June 2023. A return to FC Barcelona was even mentioned and commented on in the press. However, Messi is off to a good start for its second season at PSG, determined to put the public of the Parc des Princes in his pocket. And this summer Lionel Messi can breathe and prepare in the best possible way for the World Cup in Qatar next November in a healthy environment and in which he is not in the dark for his immediate future.