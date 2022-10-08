Mercato Mercato – PSG: In Paris, Lionel Messi experienced an ordeal

Football – Mercato – PSG

Published on October 8, 2022 at 07:30



Lionel Messi walks on water this season with his 8 goals and as many assists. However, during the previous exercise, the Argentinian struggled at PSG and his health would be one of the reasons according to his biographer Guillem Balague who returned to his sluggish debut at Paris Saint-Germain.

After 21 years at heart rate Barcelona where he experienced everything, from the academy to the success spread over several seasons to the sporting difficulties of the Barca at the end of the eraJosep Maria Bartomeu, Lionel Messi reluctantly left the heart rate Barcelona in the summer of 2021, when his contract expires. To bounce back, the seven-time Ballon d’Or joined the PSG and his friend Neymar. However, despite a gem facing Manchester City especially during the group stage of the Champions League, Lionel Messi was irregular throughout the season where the adaptation was delicate.

“I never really found myself”

And it is the main interested party who himself recognized it. As part of the last national gathering with the Argentine selection in September, Lionel Messi gave the following speech about his difficult adaptation to the PSG and on his return to form at the start of the year. “I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this. I have already said it. I had a bad time, I never really found myself. This year is different. I arrived with a different head, more comfortable with the club, the locker room, my teammates, the game. The truth is that I feel very good. I’m starting to have fun again.

