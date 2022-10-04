Mercato Mercato – PSG: It is confirmed for the decision of Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: It’s confirmed for Lionel Messi’s decision

While PSG is already studying the extension of Lionel Messi’s contract, FC Barcelona would like to repatriate its former star. However, the main interested party would be far from being concerned about his personal situation and would like to focus on the current season, with the desire to win the Champions League and shine at the World Cup.

The Lionel Messi soap opera seems set to resume in the coming months. A year after his arrival in the capital, the Argentinian finds the level which was his in heart rate Barcelona and manages to shine in the jersey of PSG. Within the Parisian team, we would like to extend number 30, under contract until June 2023, but there is competition.

PSG, Barça… Big battle in sight for Messi

While a possible departure towards MLS was mentioned for Lionel Messithe heart rate Barcelona would also be on the lookout. Xavi and John Laporta would like to repatriate the former star of the culé club, but the latter would have other concerns.

Messi doesn’t think about his future