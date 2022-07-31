Mercato Mercato – PSG: It’s confirmed, Barcelona wants to recover Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: It’s confirmed, Barcelona want Lionel Messi back

Posted on July 31, 2022 at 01:00 by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur



Under contract until 2023 with PSG, Lionel Messi is the subject of a major communication campaign at FC Barcelona which continues to evoke a return of the Argentine star. And Xavi has given a layer on this subject in recent hours by launching an appeal with his foot to his former partner.

Recruited free by the PSG in the summer of 2021 while the FC Barcelona did not have the financial capacity to extend it, Lionel Messi can he return to Catalonia before the end of his career? President Joan Laporta has widely discussed the subject in recent days, and it is the turn of xavi.

Transfers – PSG: Barça completely relaunches Messi’s transfer window https://t.co/Y5BnYodacm pic.twitter.com/yS8NuYVjAk — le10sport (@le10sport) July 30, 2022

“I wish Leo’s adventure didn’t end like this”

Asked at a press conference on Friday, the coach of Barca raised the possibility of a return of Messi at the end of his contract with the PSGin 2023: “ A return of Messi to Barça? Now that he has a contract, it’s a utopia, let’s focus on this year. Obviously, I would like Leo’s adventure at Barca not to end as it did and for him to have one last chance to say goodbye as the best in history. Of course I would like that, yes, I would like that to happen, but he has a contract “, dropped Xavi.

“He deserves a second chance”