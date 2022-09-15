Mercato Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé, future replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Entertainment

Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé, future replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo?

PSG: Kylian Mbappé, future replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Published on September 15, 2022 at 01:45 am by The editorial staff

This Tuesday, we learned big revelations about Kylian Mbappé’s new contract. Eventually, his contract with PSG would only run until 2024 with an optional extra year. Barely finished, the soap opera could therefore start again and Mbappé’s future could be written in the Premier League. But which club could welcome him?

At the heart of many rumors last season, Kylian Mbappé had been announced on the side of the real Madrid. The French striker was coming to the end of his contract and therefore had to choose between the Madrid club and the PSG. On May 21, the Paris Saint Germain officially announced the extension of Mbappe until 2025. But this Tuesday, The Team announced that the lease of the tricolor international finally expired in 2024. Enough to relaunch the soap opera and several English clubs would be interested according to the Spanish press.

Impossible to welcome Mbappé for Manchester City and Liverpool?

During this transfer window, Manchester City and liverpool have already strengthened in attack with the respective arrivals ofErling Haaland and of Darwin Nunez. Inevitably, it will be complicated for the Citizens and the Reds to drop a big check and add a new crack to their workforce with Kylian Mbappe. But another cador of Premier League could accommodate the crack of the PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo replaced by Mbappe?

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United. Finally stayed, the Portuguese will therefore have to wait until this winter to try again to leave the Red Devils. Consequently, the English club could therefore benefit from the departure of CR7 to be able to accommodate Kylian Mbappe. To be continued…

