Mercato Mercato – PSG: Laporta drops a bomb on Lionel Messi

Left free last summer to join PSG, Lionel Messi had a lot on his heart when he left FC Barcelona. If the Pulga had a difficult season in the capital, the Argentinian seems to be preparing as well as possible for the coming year as his contract expires in June 2023. Barça, meanwhile, still have not forgotten Lionel Messi . Joan Laporta, the president of the club, has also dropped a new bomb that could worry the leaders of PSG.

Lionel Messi’s extension was one of the biggest soap operas of last summer. At the end of the contract, the Pulga saw the FC Barcelona struggling to raise enough money to extend his contract. Despite the fact that the seven-time Ballon d’Or was ready for some sacrifices, there was nothing to do. Ultimately, Lionel Messi left free from FC Barcelona and joined the PSG. Nevertheless, Joan Laporta still hasn’t forgotten the Argentine star. The president of Barca also hopes that the story between the club and Lionel Messi isn’t over yet, as the Argentine’s contract expires in June 2023.

¿Volverá Messi al Barcelona”’El capítulo Messi no ha terminado en el Barça.Me siento en deuda con Lionel”Joan Laporta con @carodelas 👇 pic.twitter.com/1s0qhFzrAa — Jorge Ramos y su Banda (@ESPN_JorgeRamos) July 24, 2022

“As president of Barça, I feel indebted to Messi”

” I think, I hope Leo Messi’s story with Barcelona isn’t over yet. The door is always open, it is our responsibility to ensure that he has a better end than he was entitled to. As president of Barca, I feel indebted to Messi ” has explained Joan Laporta at the microphone of ESPN from Vegas. Free party to join the PSG after failing to extend his contract, Lionel Messi would thus see the door still open for its future.

