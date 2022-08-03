Mercato Mercato – PSG: Laporta puts a layer on Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Laporta puts a layer on Lionel Messi

Posted on August 3, 2022 at 6:10 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



Last summer, Lionel Messi had to leave FC Barcelona. Since then, the Argentinian has signed up with PSG, but the story between La Pulga and the Blaugrana may not be completely over. It has now been several days since Joan Laporta multiplied the outings about a return of Messi. And now the president of Barça has put a layer on the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

While we thought that Lionel Messi was going to spend his entire career and retire to FC Barcelona, the Blaugrana’s economic problems decided otherwise. Indeed, could not extend the Argentine, Joan Laporta had to resolve to let him go last summer. From now on, Messi is therefore at the PSGbut it is not excluded that we will see him again in the Barça jersey.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Mbappé, Al-Khelaïfi is preparing a masterstroke with Messi https://t.co/xzj4tFFl0c pic.twitter.com/kLmPXmSVPX — le10sport (@le10sport) August 2, 2022

“I have a moral debt”

HAS Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta has only one dream: to bring back Lionel Messi. The Blaugrana president has multiplied his outings to open the door to a return from the Argentinian. And this Wednesday, in an interview with New York Times , Laporta brought up the case again Messidropping: “ As president, I feel I have a moral debt to him to give him the best time of his career or to give him a better time for the end of his career. “.

See you in 2023!

Today at PSG, Lionel Messi is however under contract until 2023. If the club of the capital hopes to extend it, from January, it will be free to negotiate with another club. the FC Barcelona could then take advantage of this opening to try to bring back Messi. To see now the choice that will make the sevenfold Ballon d’Or who will look at his future after the World Cup.