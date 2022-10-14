Mercato Mercato – PSG: Laporta releases a new announcement on Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

It’s no secret that Joan Laporta dreams of bringing Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona, ​​while the Argentinian is currently at PSG. The Blaugrana president has already expressed it on many occasions, but he has still given a layer. This Friday, Laporta indeed reiterated his desire to see Messi again in the Barça jersey.

If Lionel Messi is today at PSGthe FC Barcelona did not forget the Argentinian. And now a return to Catalonia is making more and more talk. Joan Laporta has repeated it several times lately, he will do everything to repatriate Messi at Barcelona. A desire that he has again just reaffirmed.

“All the fans remember it”

This Friday, for the media of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta mentioned Lionel Messi. And first of all, the Blaugrana president expressed his desire to pay tribute to Barça’s legendary number 10: ” We will do something to pay tribute to him, he was the best in history. All fans remember it. This Sunday, it will be 18 years since he started. We are thinking of giving her a present. It will be a recognition, but it will be in private “.

” This is my dream “