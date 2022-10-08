Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi and Barça, his revenge will be terrible

After a complicated first season, Lionel Messi is finally at ease at PSG. What hope to see him write a new beautiful page in his career. Nevertheless, from next summer, the question of its future will arise again. One more year in Paris for Messi or a departure?

Will Lionel Messi enchant PSG supporters only in small doses? Since signing in the summer of 2021, the Pulga has not always shown the level that made him a seven-time Ballon d’Or. However, things are better this season with PSG. Since the resumption, he has already scored eight goals in all competitions including a jewel in the Champions League on the lawn of Benfica on Wednesday. Parisian supporters can finally enjoy themselves, but until when? This is the question that will arise in Paris in the coming months.

Paris, Barcelona or Miami for Messi in 2024

Indeed, his contract runs until next June. Then, at 36, he will be free to join anywhere. A boon for his former club, FC Barcelona, ​​who dreams of taking it back soon. It is even a personal promise of Joan Laporta. The Blaugrana leaders are multiplying their speeches in this direction, like the financial director who assured that, if necessary, Barça would find the economic means to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. But, from dream to reality, there is sometimes a giant leap. According to ESPN Deportes, the chances of Messi signing for Barcelona remain slim at present.





Messi likes Paris and PSG. It is not excluded to see him extend his lease in the capital for the 2023-2024 season. In addition, the Parisian club would offer him much better salary guarantees than his Catalan counterpart, still financially on a wire. An extension offer is legitimate given Messi’s satisfactory performance at the moment. Finally, on the sporting level, if Barça is doing a little better and getting closer to Real Madrid in the race for the title in La Liga, its difficulties in Europe do not make it a candidate for the title in the Champions League. Even the place in the round of 16 of the event is very far from guaranteed for the formation of Xavi after the recent defeat at Inter Milan.





To make matters worse in Catalan affairs, David Beckham and his Inter Miami get involved in the case. The former footballer wants to make the best transfer in MLS history by signing the Pulga. The Florida city represents something for the player, who has owned a pied-à-terre in the city. A long soap opera is probably starting and, once again, FC Barcelona could quickly become disillusioned.