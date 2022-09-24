Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi could cause two big transfers

Entertainment

Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi could cause two big transfers

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi could cause two big transfers

Posted on September 24, 2022

This is the information for this Saturday. According to the Spanish press, FC Barcelona could record the return of Lionel Messi at the end of the season. In Catalonia, the Argentinian international could evolve into a role of playmaker in order to prevent him from stepping on Robert Lewandowski. But that would require the recruitment of two players.

It is now confirmed by the Spanish press! the FC Barcelona dreams of recording the return of Lionel Messi, once his contract with the PSG will have expired. The Catalan club is already thinking about its use and in particular its position on the ground.

Barca’s plan with Messi

As indicated by Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi cannot be used in a false number 9 role due to the presence of Robert Lewandowski, nor be positioned on the right side of the attack. Therefore, Xavi could modify its game system in order to use Messi as a playmaker.

Two reinforcements to support Messi at Barça?

In this case, the FC Barcelona could be active in the direction of arrivals in order to support Lionel Messi. According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan leaders would consider signing a pivot and a powerful right-back to offer him more solutions. It remains to be seen whether Messi will agree to return to Catalonia.

