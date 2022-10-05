Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi could put an end to Xavi’s dream

Published on October 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.



A little over a year after his departure, Lionel Messi is still being talked about at FC Barcelona. His return for next season is hoped for by the Catalans as La Pulga’s contract runs out next June. But although Xavi dreams of it, it looks very complicated.

The summer of 2021 has not been easy for Lionel Messi. Winner of the Copa America with Argentina, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or learned upon his return to Barcelona that his contract would not be extended. Result, one of the best players in the history of football found himself free on the market, without a club. An opportunity quickly seized by the PSG who convinced Lionel Messi to sign in Paris. But while his contract ends next June, his future is already talking and a return to Barça would make the Catalans salivate.

Xavi and Laporta dream of Messi return

Indeed, according to information from Guillem Balague, Xavi dreams of being able to train his former teammate. With this in mind, he maintains regular contact with Lionel Messi and has never failed to inform its president that he absolutely wants to see the return The Pulga . ” About Leo, we’ll see how it goes, but now is not the time to talk about Leo, we like him a lot but we’re doing him a disservice if we talk about it. Let him enjoy Paris and we’ll see “, confided Xavi these days. Joan Laporta continue to follow this file closely.

¿Es eso suficiente? Is clear that no. De momento no hay nada de nada. No hay offered. No hay contacto con Laporta. Hoy por hoy cuesta mucho verle de vuelta. De hecho, hoy yo no lo veo. — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) October 5, 2022

A return to Barça difficult to envisage?