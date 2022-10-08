Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi cried after his transfer, he says

Football – Mercato – PSG

Recruited by PSG during the 2021 summer transfer window, Lionel Messi had a complicated first season in the capital, both sportingly and personally. And the Argentinian striker even indulged in a few secrets by recounting his strong emotion when leaving his children at school in Paris for the first time.

While the FC Barcelona was in serious financial difficulties at the time and was therefore unable to extend his contract, Lionel Messi had therefore left Catalonia free during the transfer window summer 2021 to engage with the PSG. A real change for someone who had only known Barça in his career as a club player, and the upheaval was therefore sporting but also family for Messi. And it left its mark on an emotional level…

“I left crying”

Asked by ESPN, Lionel Messi tells an anecdote about his integration into the PSG and concerning his children: They are the ones who have adapted the best. It was the thing that worried us the most and it was the easiest thing of all. For them, starting school, making new friends, was very normal, very simple. We suffered a lot for this. I remember leaving them at school and leaving crying, suffering for them, and the truth is that we fought over nothing because it was spectacular “, entrusts Lionel Messi.

