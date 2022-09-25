Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi is loose on his arrival in the QSI project

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi is loose on his arrival in the QSI project

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano updated on September 25, 2022 at 10:30 p.m.



In August 2021, Lionel Messi made the decision to leave FC Barcelona after 20 years in Catalonia. In cold weather with Joan Laporta, the Argentinian international decided to respond favorably to the order from PSG. More than a year after his arrival in France, the player returned to his arrival and his difficulties last season in Ligue 1.

It is undoubtedly one of the most significant transfers in history. While he seemed to be on his way to extend his contract with the FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi shocked the world of football by ending negotiations with the Catalan club during the summer of 2021. A decision, which marked the end of his adventure in Spain. A few days later, he flew to Paris to sign his contract with PSG. Arrived in France to the cheers of the Parisian public, Lionel Messi had had a delicate first season in Ligue 1. Whistled by the public of the Princes Park after the defeat in the Champions League against the Real Madrid, the Argentinian had a bad time during this period.

“PSG? A very big change after spending so much time in one place”

In an interview at TUDN , Messi returned to his arrival at PSG and on his struggles last season. “Last year was tough for me, tough, a really big change after spending so much time in one place, my house, knowing everything by heart, to move on to something new, something that I didn’t had never done, change team, city, that the family adapts… This year, I knew it was going to be different, that I would be more adapted, better prepared, I was looking forward to it, I took advantage of it” did he declare.

“I feel good, I feel different from last year”