Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi is still far from a return to Barcelona

PSG: Lionel Messi is still far from a return to Barcelona

Posted on August 1, 2022 at 06:00 by Thibault Morlain



Last summer, due to its economic problems, FC Barcelona had to resolve to let Lionel Messi go. A heartbreak for everyone and since then, the Argentinian has joined PSG. But on the side of Catalonia, we have not forgotten Messi. Next summer, a return of La Pulga could be on the agenda. Unless…

Today, Lionel Messi is a player of PSG. If a departure is excluded by the end of the summer transfer window, his future is still at the center of all the rumors and all the discussions. Indeed, next summer, Messi could be free, his contract with Paris ending in June 2023. The PSG would also like to extend the sevenfold Ballon d’Or for an additional year, but other clubs are on the lookout and not the least. At FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta already dreaming of a return Lionel Messi.

“I would like to bring him back”

The last days, Joan Laporta indeed multiplied the outputs about a return of Lionel Messi. For CBS the president of FC Barcelona was able to explain in particular: He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can live the best end of his career in the Barça jersey. I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there. I tell you that it is a wish that we have and I hope that we can convert it into reality. We have a strategy to bring him back to Barcelona. Barca love Leo, the fans love Leo and I love him too. I will do my best “.

See you after the World Cup

Despite this desire of FC Barcelonathe return of Lionel Messi is still a long way from being finalized. Indeed, for the moment, the player of the PSG clearly not thinking about his future. The Argentinian is fully focused on the season with the capital club, aiming for a new Champions League, but also on the World Cup with theArgentina at the end of the year. Messi wants to shine in Qatar and will do everything to afford the last title that is missing from his list. It was only after this meeting that Lionel Messi would really look at the rest of his career. Will it extend to PSG ? Will he return to Barcelona ?

