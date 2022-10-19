Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi issued a huge ultimatum to Barcelona

Entertainment

Published on October 19, 2022 at 09:00

At the end of the contract on June 30 with PSG, Lionel Messi would like to return to FC Barcelona at the end of the season. However, he would not want to live with Joan Laporta again. Indeed, the Pulga would feel betrayed by the president of Barça and would no longer want to deal with him.

While his engagement with the FC Barcelona ended on June 30, 2021, Lionel Messi tried everything to find a contractual agreement with Joan Laporta. However, the two men failed to agree to extend the Argentinian’s stay at the Barca.

Lionel Messi wants to return to FC Barcelona

Aware of the situation of Lionel Messi, the PSG took advantage of the bargain. Indeed, the club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi jumped at the chance to complete the free transfer of the 35-year-old Argentine veteran. And the two parties have reached an agreement to sign a two-season lease, until June 30, 2023.

Lionel Messi does not want to find Joan Laporta at Barça

Under contract until June 30 with the PSG, Lionel Messi will once again change club freely and free of charge if he does not renew by then. Information that would not have escaped the FC Barcelona. Indeed, the club led by Xavi would be determined to complete the return of Lionel Messi for 0€. Moreover, number 30 of the PSG would be ready to return to Barca, but not under any conditions.

Leo Messi feels betrayed by Joan Laporta

According to information fromEduardo Indadisclosed on the set ofThe Chiringuito, Lionel Messi would like to find the FC Barcelona in the summer of 2023, but not with Joan Laporta. As specified Cristobal Soria, the Pulga would consider that the president of the Barthat betrayed him. Thus, the team led by Xavi would be forced to choose between Leo Messi and Joan Laporta. To be continued…

