Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi or me, Cristiano Ronaldo gets angry

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided he doesn’t want to stay at Manchester United next season. The Portuguese can’t stand missing the Champions League. Above all, he cannot afford it at the risk of losing his first place in the C1 scorer rankings.

CR7 is no longer successful in Europe. The 37-year-old Portuguese has retained his goalscoring skills, however, having scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United last season. However, no club has signed him yet as the start of the season draws near. Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich ruled out this possibility. For its part, Atlético Madrid would be on board but Ronaldo’s contract is far too expensive for the Colchoneros’ finances. This is very problematic for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has sworn to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and the sporting abyss where the Red Devils are currently.

Ronaldo wants to protect his goalscoring record from Messi

Indeed, the Mancunian club missed its 2021-2022 season with a sixth place in the Premier League. This therefore means that he is not qualified for the next Champions League. Inconceivable for Cristiano Ronaldo to miss the most prestigious of European competitions. But, more than a question of pride, it is for statistical reasons that the Portuguese star is so worried.

Only two players have scored 100 Champions League goals: ◉ 140 – Cristiano Ronaldo

◉ 125 – Lionel Messi

◎ 86 – Robert Lewandowski

◎ 86 – Karim Benzema The race to the 100 club just became a Clásico… pic.twitter.com/rRCQKktklE —Squawka (@Squawka) July 19, 2022

Indeed, as indicated by the Catalan newspaper SportCristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want Lionel Messi to catch up to him at the top of the Champions League goalscoring charts. With 140 goals, CR7 is the historic top scorer in the C1, 15 goals ahead of his Argentinian rival. Attached to his records, especially when these put him ahead of the Pulga, he does not want and cannot miss the next Champions League season. It now remains to find a club qualified in the Champions League and with solid finances to welcome him. On the Canebière in any case, many hope to see the Portuguese improve his total of 140 goals in the jersey of OM.