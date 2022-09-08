Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi receives an astonishing message in Barcelona

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi receives an astonishing message in Barcelona

Posted on September 8, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by Arthur Montagne



Present at a press conference after FC Barcelona’s big victory against Viktoria Plzen this Wednesday evening (5-1), Xavi was asked about Lionel Messi. So, while Barça finally seems to be getting back on the right track, a journalist asked the Catalan technician if he had mourned the Argentine star.

A little over a year ago, Lionel Messi left the FC Barcelona, his lifelong club, when everything seemed to be in place for his extension. Finally on his return from Argentina, where he had won the Copa America, the native of Rosario learns that he cannot be kept. He therefore engages in stride with the PSGbut he struggles to mourn the Barcaand the converse is true.

PSG: Galtier makes a big decision for Messi, Argentina is in shock https://t.co/S584VYd8bP pic.twitter.com/psGrHxp0PX — le10sport (@le10sport) September 7, 2022

Barça raises the bar

To the point that his return is often mentioned on the side of the FC Barcelona. It must be said that the Catalan club is coming out of a very sluggish season during which the absence of Lionel Messi was clearly felt. But now the Barca seems to have raised the bar with impressive recruitment, particularly in the offensive sector which has seen Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha disembark, and Ousmane Dembele relaunch.

“The mourning of the best in history will never be over”