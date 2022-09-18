Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi threatened for his future?

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi threatened for his future?

Posted on September 18, 2022 at 02:30 by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur



Currently under contract until 2023 with PSG, Lionel Messi could be forced to extend his contract very soon as Luis Campos wishes. But the Portuguese leader announces he could be forced to review his plans for Messi’s future in the coming months.

Recruited by the PSG in the summer of 2021 after being his free departure from FC Barcelona who had not been able to extend it at the time, Lionel Messi still has a year of contract at the Parc des Princes, plus another year as an option. As recently announced THE TEAM , Luis Campos is already planning to negotiate with the Argentine striker in order to extend him quickly until 2024 to avoid seeing him go free next summer, but the mission will not be so simple for the Portuguese leader of the PSG.

A concern for the extension of Messi?

Asked by RMC Sport, Luis Campos mentioned the elements that could prevent the extension of the contract of Lionel Messi : “ I am very happy with Messi. I asked him if he could stay for three years. But we can’t have these players if we don’t win, and if we don’t sell the players well. Because we are going to have economic problems “, explained the sports adviser of the PSG., which therefore does not exclude that the negotiations with Lionel Messi could fail depending on certain factors.

“Very happy with Messi”