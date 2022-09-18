Entertainment

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi threatened for his future?

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Lionel Messi threatened for his future?

Posted on September 18, 2022 at 02:30 by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur

Currently under contract until 2023 with PSG, Lionel Messi could be forced to extend his contract very soon as Luis Campos wishes. But the Portuguese leader announces he could be forced to review his plans for Messi’s future in the coming months.

Recruited by the PSG in the summer of 2021 after being his free departure from FC Barcelona who had not been able to extend it at the time, Lionel Messi still has a year of contract at the Parc des Princes, plus another year as an option. As recently announced THE TEAM, Luis Campos is already planning to negotiate with the Argentine striker in order to extend him quickly until 2024 to avoid seeing him go free next summer, but the mission will not be so simple for the Portuguese leader of the PSG.

A concern for the extension of Messi?

Asked by RMC Sport, Luis Campos mentioned the elements that could prevent the extension of the contract of Lionel Messi : “ I am very happy with Messi. I asked him if he could stay for three years. But we can’t have these players if we don’t win, and if we don’t sell the players well. Because we are going to have economic problems “, explained the sports adviser of the PSG., which therefore does not exclude that the negotiations with Lionel Messi could fail depending on certain factors.

“Very happy with Messi”

Luis Campos then continued on the level of play displayed this season at PSG by Lionel Messi : “ I am very happy with Messi. Messi is the icon of FC Barcelona, ​​he came to a different city, with different football, a different league. He took his time. This year, we have a Messi more and more capable of reaching a good level “, told Fields.

Related articles

  • Mercato: The Messi soap opera is racing, PSG shows a clear position
  • Transfers – PSG: After the transfer window, Campos and Al-Khelaïfi oppose

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

La Nación / The debut gala of the Centennial Club began

6 mins ago

all about your love story

17 mins ago

Queen Camilla, distant cousin of… Céline Dion, Madonna and Beyoncé!

18 mins ago

Garfield animated movie starring Chris Pratt delayed

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button