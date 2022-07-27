Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi’s next club already known?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 27 at 02:00 by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur



Under contract until 2023 with PSG, Lionel Messi should logically stay at the Parc des Princes this summer, but his medium-term future is still very uncertain. And it seems that FC Barcelona is determined to repatriate the Argentine striker in a year if we trust the last calls from the foot.

During the transfer window summer 2021, the PSG had achieved a legendary coup on the transfer market by completing the free arrival of Lionel Messi. The latter, which was initially to extend to FC Barcelonahad finally suffered the full brunt of the strong budgetary restriction of the Catalan club, which was therefore no longer able to guarantee him a new lease equal to his salary. Messi had therefore opted for a free arrival at PSGwhere he is currently engaged until 2023. But what will his future look like in a year?

Mercato Mercato – PSG: New sensational announcement from Xavi on a return from Messi https://t.co/77leirs7Nh pic.twitter.com/5XviEpYWTs — le10sport (@le10sport) July 26, 2022

Inter Miami is positioned on Messi

Xavier Asensi, general manager of commercial operationsInter Miamihad mentioned on July 17 in an interview with EFE the possibility of bringing Lionel Messi in MLS: “ With good management, and with a good location like Miami, which attracts money, it is possible. It is an attractive city from many points of view: quality of life, aspiration, taxation and culture (…) The possibility of Leo Messi coming to Miami helps a lot. In addition, other very important players in the football industry also consider Miami as a place to come and play. “, he confided. But the American option does not seem the most likely for number 30 of the PSG.

‘Messi’s story with Barcelona is not over yet’

Indeed, the circumstances of the sudden departure of Lionel Messi last year have left their mark on the side of Barcelonawho seems determined to bring back the Pulga before the end of his career. This is in particular the scenario mentioned in recent days by the President Joan Laporta at the microphone of ESPN : “ I think, I hope Leo Messi’s story with Barcelona isn’t over yet. The door is always open, it is our responsibility to ensure that he has a better end than he was entitled to. As president of Barca, I feel indebted to Messi.” released the president of the Barca.

Xavi also sent a message