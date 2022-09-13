Entertainment

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Luis Campos is active behind the scenes for the future of Lionel Messi

PSG: Luis Campos is active behind the scenes for the future of Messi

Posted on September 13, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur

At the end of the contract at the end of the season with PSG, Lionel Messi is already raising some questions about his future between FC Barcelona, ​​who dreams of his return, and the interest he is arousing in MLS. But it looks like Luis Campos is considering offering him a contract extension.

At the height of his 35 years, Lionel Messi is inexorably approaching the end of his career, but the number 30 of the PSG yet continues to evolve at the highest level. And it will soon be a question of fixing its future…

PSG consider extending Messi

According to the revelations of THE TEAM in its columns of the day, the PSG would like to quickly initiate discussions with Lionel Messi for his future, especially as he has an option for an additional year in his current contract. Luis Campos wishes to take the time to exchange to find the best option in this file, and only poses one condition: that the level of play displayed by Messi don’t go down. If all the conditions are met, the PSG could even offer a new two-year contract to his star.

Messi refuses to discuss ahead of Qatar

THE TEAM specifies that for his part, the Argentine striker of PSG does not wish to initiate any negotiations before the World Cup to be held in Qatar this winter. Luis Campos will therefore have to take his troubles patiently to fix the future of Messi

