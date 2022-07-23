Mercato Mercato – PSG: Mbappé, Messi … Vitinha sends a strong message to the stars of the QSI project
Football – Mercato – PSG
Arrived this summer from Porto, Vitinha discovers his new teammates during a summer tour of Japan. This Friday, the Portuguese midfielder sat down to discuss his arrival at PSG, but also the presence of many stars within the Parisian club. The player is delighted to be able to play alongside Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar, and hopes to be able to prove himself.
Vitinha will remain the first recruit of the PSGversion Luis Campos. The player was recruited by the Parisian club against a check for €41.5 million. Arrived from Port, the midfielder has a reputation as a talented player, with the qualities necessary to impose himself within the PSG.
“I hope I can help them”
Currently at Japan with the rest of the Parisian group, Vitinha expressed his joy at being able to evolve alongside Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar. ” I never thought that I would one day have the opportunity to evolve with them so young. It is a dream to play with them and a pleasure. I learn alongside them. I hope I can help them “said the Portuguese player, who already rubs shoulders Cristiano Ronaldo in selection.
PSG: In Paris, we expect the revival of Lionel Messi https://t.co/eBGFGfVBGH pic.twitter.com/5yr0C8oqR2
— le10sport (@le10sport) July 20, 2022
“I hope to do more for my partners and the good of the team”
Vitinha now hopes to impose itself under the orders of Christophe Galtier and score many goals, even if his role is in midfield. “ Last season I scored four, my highest total. I can do better, I can score more. I hope to do more for my partners and the good of the team.” he said in an interview with The Team.
Related articles
- Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria on the verge of a double blow, an incredible operation is taking shape
- Mercato Mercato – PSG: The choice of Mbappé is commented on in the locker room of Galtier