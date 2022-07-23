Mercato Mercato – PSG: Mbappé, Messi … Vitinha sends a strong message to the stars of the QSI project

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 22 at 7:10 p.m. by Dan Marciano



Arrived this summer from Porto, Vitinha discovers his new teammates during a summer tour of Japan. This Friday, the Portuguese midfielder sat down to discuss his arrival at PSG, but also the presence of many stars within the Parisian club. The player is delighted to be able to play alongside Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar, and hopes to be able to prove himself.

Vitinha will remain the first recruit of the PSGversion Luis Campos. The player was recruited by the Parisian club against a check for €41.5 million. Arrived from Port, the midfielder has a reputation as a talented player, with the qualities necessary to impose himself within the PSG.

“I hope I can help them”

Currently at Japan with the rest of the Parisian group, Vitinha expressed his joy at being able to evolve alongside Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar. ” I never thought that I would one day have the opportunity to evolve with them so young. It is a dream to play with them and a pleasure. I learn alongside them. I hope I can help them “said the Portuguese player, who already rubs shoulders Cristiano Ronaldo in selection.

PSG: In Paris, we expect the revival of Lionel Messi https://t.co/eBGFGfVBGH pic.twitter.com/5yr0C8oqR2 — le10sport (@le10sport) July 20, 2022

“I hope to do more for my partners and the good of the team”