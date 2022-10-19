Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Barça … The sensational revelation of the Neymar clan
Published on October 19, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.
Third day of the Neymar trial in Barcelona. This Wednesday, the player’s former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, was heard by the judge and released new revelations about his arrival in Catalonia in 2013. He notably revealed that Lionel Messi had played a key role in his arrival in Spain.
The lawsuit concerning the transfer of Neymar in 2013 is an opportunity to learn about this operation and its arrival in FC Barcelona. The Brazilian company DIS, which held 40% of the rights of the player, believes that the amount of the transfer was undervalued and claims what is due to it.
“Neymar has always wanted to play for Barça”
On Tuesday, it was the player’s father who spoke before the judge. Neymar Santos had confirmed that his son had always wanted to progress to the FC Barcelona. “ The deal Barca made with N&N in 2011 was supposed to ensure that Neymar would sign for Barca on a free transfer in 2014. Neymar has always wanted to play for Barca” he said.
Messi behind Neymar’s arrival at Barca
This Wednesday, the former agent of Neymar was heard. In particular, he revealed the crucial role of Lionel Messi in the arrival of the Brazilian international to the Barca. “ After a conversation with Leo Messi, Neymar decided to sign for Barca » said Wagner Ribeiro in comments reported by Sport. Today, as a sign of fate, the two men rub shoulders at the PSG.