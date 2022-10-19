Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Barça … The sensational revelation of the Neymar clan

Published on October 19, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.



Holder of a Master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university course that it was important to evolve in a field that we appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw me as a future lawyer, to live from my passion: sport. Since then, I have covered mercatos and sports news, trying to inform readers as well as possible.

Third day of the Neymar trial in Barcelona. This Wednesday, the player’s former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, was heard by the judge and released new revelations about his arrival in Catalonia in 2013. He notably revealed that Lionel Messi had played a key role in his arrival in Spain.

The lawsuit concerning the transfer of Neymar in 2013 is an opportunity to learn about this operation and its arrival in FC Barcelona. The Brazilian company DIS, which held 40% of the rights of the player, believes that the amount of the transfer was undervalued and claims what is due to it.

Mercato: Huge controversy over the arrival of Messi, a big sanction expected for PSG? https://t.co/FJvfSnWD8I pic.twitter.com/hhNtGLVFvC — le10sport (@le10sport) October 18, 2022

“Neymar has always wanted to play for Barça”

On Tuesday, it was the player’s father who spoke before the judge. Neymar Santos had confirmed that his son had always wanted to progress to the FC Barcelona. “ The deal Barca made with N&N in 2011 was supposed to ensure that Neymar would sign for Barca on a free transfer in 2014. Neymar has always wanted to play for Barca” he said.

Messi behind Neymar’s arrival at Barca