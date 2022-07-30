Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi has chosen his next club, an incredible project is being prepared

Football – Mercato – PSG

Messi has chosen his next club, an incredible project is being prepared

Posted on July 30, 2022 at 9:45 p.m. by Dan Marciano updated on July 30, 2022 at 9:48 p.m.



Linked to PSG until 2023, Lionel Messi has already started thinking about his future. A few months ago, the Argentinian international had clear ideas. He intended to buy shares in Inter Miami before joining the MLS franchise at the end of his contract with the Parisian club. For the time being, this operation would be on stand-by, but the hypothesis would remain credible.

The future of Lionel Messi is already the subject of much speculation, while his contract with the PSG runs until 2023. Everyone already wants to know what the Argentinian international will do at the end of his Parisian career. According brand the PSG would hope to extend his contract, while the FC Barcelona dreams of his return. But Messi reportedly has other plans for his future.

Messi plans to buy shares in Inter Miami

American journalist, Alex Candal dropped a bombshell indicating that Lionel Messi had planned to buy back 35% of the shares of theInter Miami before committing to the American franchise. Information confirmed this Saturday by The Team. A few months ago, the 35-year-old actually had a plan to invest in the MLS before discovering the American continent with his family.

The file on stand-by, a boon for PSG?