Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Mbappé … Campos is set for the next star of the QSI project

Published on October 20, 2022 at 09:15

Passionate about sport, cinema and television (on screen as well as behind) since his childhood, Bernard has been a journalist for 10 Sport since 2018. More skilful with the keyboard in hand than with the ball, he decided to mainly cover a much-loved sport, criticized and hated both (football) and a sport that is not (wrestling).

While the PSG attack could experience upheavals in the coming months, with Kylian Mbappé’s desire to leave and the end of Lionel Messi’s contract, Luis Campos would look into the situation of João Félix, in difficulty at Atlético from Madrid. The Portuguese nugget would like to end his ordeal with the Colchoneros as quickly as possible, enough to offer a window of opportunity to the Parisians.

Whereas Lionel Messi is in full reflection for its future, Kylian Mbappe would consider leaving the PSG at the end of the season. If the French international recently announced that he will not pack up in January, all scenarios are possible for the next summer transfer window, forcing Luis Campos to consider the sequel.

PSG positions itself on João Félix

In Spain, the Parisian track returns with insistence for the future of Joao Felix. This Thursday, AS announces that PSG have expressed an interest in the star of theAtletico de Madridin great difficulty among Colchoneros. The 22-year-old Portuguese striker can no longer find his way to the net and lacks playing time under the orders of Diego Simeoneprompting him to want to slam the door.

João Félix wants to slam the door

As explained ASthe PSG has free rein for Joao Felix. The latter would indeed like to leave theAtletico, starting in January, or next summer at the latest. For their part, the Colchoneros would prefer to wait until the end of the season, but nothing can be ruled out as the player’s situation is delicate.

