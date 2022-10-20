Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Mbappé … Which one will leave next summer?

Football – Mercato – PSG

In the coming months, PSG will be asked to manage many burning issues for next summer, starting with the situations of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. The first sees his contract end at the end of the season while the French striker would already want to leave. But which of the two to leave PSG?

At PSG, the rumors never stop. Thus, despite the extension of Kylian Mbappe last May, the French striker would already like to leave. Frustrated by the promises not kept by his management, the former Monegasque could therefore already claim his departure. And this is not the only delicate file to be managed by the club of the capital. And for good reason, Lionel Messi’s contract ends next June, and although he has an option for an additional season, his future is still uncertain. But which of the two attackers will leave the PSG next June?

Mbappé denies the rumours… for this winter

On his side, Kylian Mbappe came out of the silence on Sunday evening after the victory against theOM : “ I am very happy. I never asked for my departure in January. The info that came out on the day of the match, I did not understand. I am not directly or indirectly involved in this information. I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think that I am involved, I am not at all (…) Afterwards, we have to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it’s completely wrong, I’m very happy here “. In other words, a departure in January seems to be excluded, but what will happen at the end of the season? The TV series Mbappe is never finished.

Messi finally happy at PSG

Lionel Messi As for him, he seems more fulfilled than ever PSG. After a sluggish first exercise, the Argentinian has been shining since the start of the season and finally seems to have regained his best level. But the question of his future already arises since his contract ends next June and a return to FC Barcelona keep talking. An option for an additional season is included in the contract of The Pulga , but in order for it to be activated, both parties must agree. And it is unlikely that Lionel Messi make a decision before the World Cup.

