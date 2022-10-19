Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Neymar, Mbappé… Only one still there next year?

Published on October 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.



PSG’s next summer transfer window is likely to be very lively. While Lionel Messi is currently at the end of his contract with the capital club, Kylian Mbappé would have expressed his wish to leave and Neymar seems to have been pushed to leave last summer. But then, who will end up staying at Paris Saint-Germain?

The next few months are likely to be eventful on the side of PSG. Indeed, while many rumors circulate about his attacking trio composed of Messi-Mbappe-Neymarthe capital club could see them leave by next year.

Lionel Messi has not yet extended with PSG

Currently at the end of the contract next June with the PSG, Lionel Messi has still not started discussions with the club with a view to extending. He would like to wait World Cup to start negotiations. But on the set of The Chiringuito the Spanish journalist, Edouardo Indarevealed the desires of The Pulga to want to return to Barcelona in 2023, but without Joan Laporta. Cristobal Soria specified in the process that the Argentinian would feel betrayed by the Barcelona president.

Mbappé wants to leave PSG

Disappointed by the promises not kept by the PSG when extending his contract, Kylian Mbappe would have asked for his departure. However, the French striker had tried to calm things down last Sunday. ” I am very happy. I never asked for my departure in January. The info that came out on the day of the match, I did not understand. While the player has already seen certain possibilities close, in particular the real Madridwho knows how Paris Saint Germain can handle this situation. In the meantime, several clubs would still be in the running to welcome the Parisian number 7.

Neymar sole survivor?

Whereas Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are most likely to leave PSG very soon, Neymar could therefore be the only survivor. While this first would have asked for the departure of the Brazilian at the time of his contract extension, the leaders finally kept the player. A decision they are unlikely to regret given the player’s current performance. But while several clubs are interested in the Parisian number 10, including chelsea.