Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Neymar … Qatar makes a promise of € 500 million to Mbappé

Last May, Kylian Mbappé finally extended his contract at PSG, while a free departure to Real Madrid seemed to be the inevitable outcome of this soap opera. In order to reverse the trend, Qatar has therefore made important promises to its striker. Some of which concern Neymar and Lionel Messi

Last May, Kylian Mbappé took everyone by surprise when he announced his extension to the PSG. And yet, when his contract ended on June 30, a free start to the real Madrid seemed like the most likely outcome. In order to reverse the trend, Qatar has therefore pulled out all the stops with totally crazy promises.

Qatar was ready to terminate the contracts of Messi and Mbappé … for 500M€

This Thursday evening, MARCA reveals one that should have allowed Kylian Mbappe to be the leader of the project. The French striker wanted to be the sole head of the Parisian project, which seems incompatible with the presence of Neymar and Lionel Messi. Consequently, Qatar would have assured the French international that it had prepared €500m to terminate the contract of its two stars!

Mbappé already wants to leave PSG

An untenable promise given the threat of financial fair play. In parallel, the PSG didn’t find a way out either Neymar. And since the start of the season, the Brazilian, just like Lionel Messi, returned to their best level. Therefore, frustrated by broken promises, Kylian Mbappe would now like to leave the PSG.