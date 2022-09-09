Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé … The surreal exit of Tebas

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé … The surreal exit of Tebas

Posted on September 9, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



Never short of ideas and punchlines when it comes to criticizing PSG, Javier Tebas added a layer by once again targeting the choice of Kylian Mbappé, who preferred to extend in Paris than to sign at Real Madrid. And the LaLiga president is also targeting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Since the acquisition of PSG by QSI, the capital club is in the sights of many European football leaders. Mainly in Spain. And for good reason, between the recruitment of Neymar for €222 million and the recruitment of Lionel Messi free in 2021, the PSG is far from unanimous in La Liga. The recent contract extension of Kylian Mbappeyet close to joining the real Madrid, is the straw that broke the Spanish vase. It must be said that in recent seasons, the La Ligawhich was considered the best championship in the world, saw all its stars slip away (Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi) before being snubbed by the new headliners of European football, namely Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Tebas smashes PSG again for Mbappé

However, Javier Tebas is trying to hold his head high and while he admits he would have preferred these players to be in Spain, he can’t help but slip in a tackle at the PSG. ” If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that they are clubs that practice economic dumping. Of course, we would have liked them to come, but they weren’t there last year either. Mbappé has remained in a championship that is not competitive (we earn 800M€ internationally, they earn 70M€ with Messi, Neymar, etc.) “, assures the president of La Liga in an interview with Influencers .

Mercato – PSG: Neymar-Mbappé, this is the origin of the clash https://t.co/sGIhCFGfwf pic.twitter.com/YSwDtc5e6z — le10sport (@le10sport) September 8, 2022

“I prefer not to have clubs that pour money like Manchester City or PSG”

Afterwards, Javier Tebas also takes the liberty of criticizing the Serie Awhere Cristiano Ronaldo had rebounded after leaving the real Madrid : “ The Italian championship, while it already had Cristiano Ronaldo, did not obtain more than 180M€ for its international rights. And we got €800m when Messi and Ronaldo had already left here. Of course, we would like to have them here, but it is not essential. I prefer not to have clubs that pour money like Manchester City or PSG in LaLiga because it makes us stronger than having these players. »

“What Mbappé touches at PSG is real nonsense”