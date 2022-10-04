Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi’s return to Barça already completed? The answer

Published on October 4, 2022 at 6:45 p.m.



At the end of the contract next June, Lionel Messi has not yet extended with PSG. FC Barcelona could therefore take the opportunity to repatriate the Argentinian for free next summer. Moreover, the return of La Pulga was announced very recently. But the clan of Lionel Messi finally denied the information.

Back to his best level this season, Lionel Messi seems to have finally adapted to PSG. The first exercise of The Pulga in France was very mixed. But now, the Argentinian is in full possession of his means and it shows on the ground. However, his contract expires next June. As a result, some rumors are beginning to arise about the future of the seven-time Ballon d’Or, including that of a big return to the FC Barcelona.

Messi’s return to Barça announced

Indeed, the Catalan club would do everything possible to repatriate Lionel Messi. Joan Laporta would like to pay off his moral debt that he believes he has with the 35-year-old striker. Moreover, the journalist Veronica Brunati announced on his account Twitter that Lionel Messi will be a player of the FC Barcelona next summer. But in the end, it would be nothing for the moment.

July 1, 2023, Lionel #Messi will be jugador del Barça. — Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) October 4, 2022

Messi’s entourage denies