Entertainment

Mercato Mercato – PSG: New bomb in Spain on Neymar and Lionel Messi

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: New bomb in Spain on Neymar and Lionel Messi

Posted on September 21, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. by Axel Cornic

Now stars of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar and Lionel Messi had already played together on the side of FC Barcelona. However, the Brazilian first and then his Argentinian friend left the Catalan club, which has gone through one of the worst crises in its history in recent years and which seems to be barely beginning to see the end of the tunnel.

This summer, there was great astonishment when the FC Barcelona no less than €153m to recruit players like Raphinha, Jules Koundé or even Robert Lewandowski. Because the catastrophic state of the club’s coffers is well known and it took a subterfuge from the president Joan Laporta, which sold several assets of the Barca, in order to be able to perform such a miracle.

Messi, Neymar and Pique weighed down Barça’s accounts

El Mundo publishes quite telling documents concerning the evolution of the economic crisis of the FC Barcelona… which would have started because of Neymar, Lionel Messi and also of Gerard Pique. These three players are considered guilty by the daily newspaper of having led their club to ruin, with ever crazier contracts.

A €555m contract unveiled in 2021

As a reminder, El Mundo had already published in the summer of 2021 Lionel Messi’s requirements to extend his contract at the FC Barcelona. At the time, the daily put forward the amount of 555M€, which was probably what the sevenfold Ballon d’Or could have pocketed over two or three years.

Related articles

  • Mercato Mercato – PSG: For Messi, Qatar can thank Bartomeu
  • Transfers – PSG: Leonardo wanted Ousmane Dembélé, return to his restless transfer window

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Criticism: Criticism of “Orphan: The Origin” (“Orphan: First Kill”), by William Brent Bell

1 min ago

I work at Nordstrom and sell Kim Kardashian’s Skims – 3 items I never recommend buying, you can get similar items for less money

3 mins ago

Angelina Jolie and the incredible resemblance to a beloved Disney Princess

4 mins ago

This is Paul Boukadakis, the boyfriend of Ana de Armas who is the CEO of Tinder

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button