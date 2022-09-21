Mercato Mercato – PSG: New bomb in Spain on Neymar and Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: New bomb in Spain on Neymar and Lionel Messi

Posted on September 21, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. by Axel Cornic



Now stars of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar and Lionel Messi had already played together on the side of FC Barcelona. However, the Brazilian first and then his Argentinian friend left the Catalan club, which has gone through one of the worst crises in its history in recent years and which seems to be barely beginning to see the end of the tunnel.

This summer, there was great astonishment when the FC Barcelona no less than €153m to recruit players like Raphinha, Jules Koundé or even Robert Lewandowski. Because the catastrophic state of the club’s coffers is well known and it took a subterfuge from the president Joan Laporta, which sold several assets of the Barca, in order to be able to perform such a miracle.

Messi, Neymar and Pique weighed down Barça’s accounts

El Mundo publishes quite telling documents concerning the evolution of the economic crisis of the FC Barcelona… which would have started because of Neymar, Lionel Messi and also of Gerard Pique. These three players are considered guilty by the daily newspaper of having led their club to ruin, with ever crazier contracts.

A €555m contract unveiled in 2021