Mercato Mercato – PSG: New confirmation for the future of Lionel Messi

As announced by le10Sport.com exclusively, PSG are considering extending Lionel Messi’s contract. The Argentina international sees his contract expire at the end of the season and is expected to study all offers after the next World Cup. The Parisian leaders would like to offer him a one-year contract, plus another option.

Arrived with great fanfare Paris during the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi is already at the end of his contract. The Argentinian international is linked to the Parisian club until next June and should soon open discussions with the PSG to discuss further. But according to our information, the plans of the Qatar with Lionel Messi are clear.

PSG want to renew Messi

As announced by le10Sport.com exclusively, the PSG wishes to extend the contract of Lionel Messi. Sports advisor of the Parisian club, Luis Campos is in charge and leads discussions with the player’s entourage. This Tuesday, the Spanish press confirms this information.

