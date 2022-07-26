Mercato Mercato – PSG: Neymar, Messi and Ramos at PSG, Meunier is disappointed

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 25 at 6:15 p.m. by Thibault Morlain



Today, PSG brings together some of the biggest stars in football. Last summer, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos notably joined the capital club. Enough to delight Parisian supporters, but for others, this is rather a disappointment. This is particularly the case for Thomas Meunier, the former PSG player, disappointed with these operations.

Since the arrival of QSI, large transfers have multiplied in PSG and the stars have succeeded. In 2017, the club from the capital did not hesitate to spend €222m to Neymar, making him the most expensive player in history. And last summer, PSG struck again very hard, recovering the two stars of the FC Barcelona and real MadridLionel Messi and Sergio Ramosfree.

“From a romantic football perspective…”

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are therefore together today PSG. However, this does not necessarily delight Thomas Miller, former player of the capital club. In fact, during an interview given to Kicker the current defender of Dortmund could explain: As a future team-mate, I was delighted when Neymar signed. But from a romantic point of view of football, which I am: Neymar belongs to Barça, Lionel Messi too, and Sergio Ramos to Real Madrid “.

Laporta: “I think (I hope) that Messi’s story with Barcelona is not over yet. The door is always open, it is our responsibility to make sure he has a better end than the one to come. which he was entitled to. I feel indebted to Messi.” 💙❤️ ​​pic.twitter.com/csEqOqzTGS — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) July 24, 2022

