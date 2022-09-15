Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Qatar can believe it for Lionel Messi

Posted on September 15, 2022



At the end of the contract, Lionel Messi will have to decide his future in the coming months and Paris Saint-Germain clearly seems to want to convince him to extend his contract. Moreover, several changes within the club of the capital could convince the sevenfold Argentinian Ballon d’Or to continue his Parisian adventure.

If last season was punctuated by the soap opera Kylian Mbappe, it should instead focus on the future of Lionel Messi. His contract ends in only a few months and from January 1, he will be able to sign with another club… a danger that the PSG definitely want to avoid.

Galtier, the main asset of PSG?

If his future is still far from settled, Lionel Messi seems to take a very positive view of certain changes that have occurred in the PSG these last months. ESPN speaks in particular of the one which concerned the coach, with the departure of Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of Christophe Galtier. With the first one, things weren’t really going well and Messi seems likely to enjoy the latter much more.

Without Paredes and Di Maria, Messi opened up