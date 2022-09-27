Mercato Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid wants to steal a compatriot from Neymar
Football – Mercato – PSG
PSG: Real Madrid wants to steal a compatriot from Neymar
Posted on September 27, 2022 at 06:15 by Thomas Bourseau
In Paris, we appreciate Brazilian talent. Evidenced by the presence of Neymar in the workforce. Luis Campos also reportedly has his sights set on Andrey Santos and Endrick. However, when it comes to the last mentioned, PSG would certainly not lead the dance.
Officially appointed football adviser to the PSG on June 10, Luis Fields seems to keep a watchful eye on the nuggets of Brazilian football. This is indeed what le10sport.com revealed to you on June 21 with the interest of the PSG for Andrey Santos (18 years old).
PSG on the spot for Endrick?
And the attacking midfielder Vasco of Gama that the heart rate Barcelona also still following according to our information, is not the only auriverde talent that would please Luis Campos. According to SPORTthe PSG would love to Endrickrenowned talent of Palmeiras.
Mercato: After PSG, a colossal project is confirmed for Qatar https://t.co/3odQXJqX2E pic.twitter.com/1HsOmlROu3
— le10sport (@le10sport) September 26, 2022
Endrick has the same agent as Vinicius Jr.
From the height of his 16 years, Endrick would not only turn the head of the PSGbut also of heart rate Barcelona and Real Madrid. And according to the information collected by brandthe European champion could well leave behind the PSG and the Barca thanks to the proximity of the club merengue with the agent ofEndrick, which is none other than that of Vinicius Jr.. It remains to be seen what the outcome of this operation will be.
Related Articles
- Mercato – PSG: Luis Campos wanted to copy Leonardo
- Mercato Mercato – PSG: Qatar can thank Campos and Galtier