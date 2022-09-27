Mercato Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid wants to steal a compatriot from Neymar

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Real Madrid wants to steal a compatriot from Neymar

In Paris, we appreciate Brazilian talent. Evidenced by the presence of Neymar in the workforce. Luis Campos also reportedly has his sights set on Andrey Santos and Endrick. However, when it comes to the last mentioned, PSG would certainly not lead the dance.

Officially appointed football adviser to the PSG on June 10, Luis Fields seems to keep a watchful eye on the nuggets of Brazilian football. This is indeed what le10sport.com revealed to you on June 21 with the interest of the PSG for Andrey Santos (18 years old).

PSG on the spot for Endrick?

And the attacking midfielder Vasco of Gama that the heart rate Barcelona also still following according to our information, is not the only auriverde talent that would please Luis Campos. According to SPORT the PSG would love to Endrickrenowned talent of Palmeiras.

Endrick has the same agent as Vinicius Jr.