Mercato Mercato – PSG: Sergio Ramos’ XXL announcement on the transfer of Leo Messi

PSG: Sergio Ramos’ XXL announcement on the transfer of Leo Messi
Author of a great performance against FC Nantes last Sunday during the Champions Trophy (4-0 victory for PSG), Lionel Messi is already unanimous in the locker room. In great shape, the Argentinian international received praise from his captain, Marquinhos, but also from Sergio Ramos, his former rival in Spain.
the PSG won the first trophy of his season, overcoming the FC Nantes last sunday at Tel Aviv (4-0). Lined up at the entrance, Lionel Messi proved that he could be counted on. Back from vacation in great shape, the Argentinian international scored the first goal of the match and played a big role in his team’s victory. At the end of this victory, he received tributes from his teammates, in particular from Sergio Ramos.
“Having Messi as a teammate is a privilege for me”
In an interview given to ESPN, Sergio Ramos heaped praise on Lionel Messi, his former rival in La Liga. ” Having Messi as a teammate is a privilege for me, I don’t need to compliment him, he compliments himself with the game he plays. Everyone knows who he is. I hope it will continue like this” confided the former defender of the Real Madrid.
Marquinhos also ignites for Messi
Captain of the PSG, Marquinhos also paid tribute to the Pulga. “ It happened today. Messi was very comfortable in a position he likes. I think the coach managed to bring out the best of the players today, it was seen in the performances of everyone, from Ney, from Messi”. The two friends therefore seem to be unanimous in the PSG locker room, especially with high-flying performances like those they have just provided. dropped the Brazilian international. Lionel Messi will have to confirm his good form against Clermont andn Ligue 1 next Saturday.