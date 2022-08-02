Mercato Mercato – PSG: Sergio Ramos’ XXL announcement on the transfer of Leo Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Sergio Ramos’ XXL announcement on the transfer of Leo Messi

Posted on August 2, 2022 at 10:10 p.m. by Dan Marciano



Author of a great performance against FC Nantes last Sunday during the Champions Trophy (4-0 victory for PSG), Lionel Messi is already unanimous in the locker room. In great shape, the Argentinian international received praise from his captain, Marquinhos, but also from Sergio Ramos, his former rival in Spain.

the PSG won the first trophy of his season, overcoming the FC Nantes last sunday at Tel Aviv (4-0). Lined up at the entrance, Lionel Messi proved that he could be counted on. Back from vacation in great shape, the Argentinian international scored the first goal of the match and played a big role in his team’s victory. At the end of this victory, he received tributes from his teammates, in particular from Sergio Ramos.

Transfers: After PSG, everything seems already tied up for Lionel Messi https://t.co/LkAVob09R0 pic.twitter.com/Q8Oo1PHbtX — le10sport (@le10sport) August 2, 2022

“Having Messi as a teammate is a privilege for me”

In an interview given to ESPN , Sergio Ramos heaped praise on Lionel Messi, his former rival in La Liga. ” Having Messi as a teammate is a privilege for me, I don’t need to compliment him, he compliments himself with the game he plays. Everyone knows who he is. I hope it will continue like this” confided the former defender of the Real Madrid.

Marquinhos also ignites for Messi