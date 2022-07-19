Mercato Mercato – PSG: Should Campos extend Lionel Messi?

Football – Mercato – PSG

A little less than a year ago, PSG struck very hard with the arrival of Lionel Messi. At the end of a rather complicated season with the champions of France, the Argentinian saw his future being called into question. Will leave? Won’t go? According to the latest echoes, PSG would now like to extend Messi until 2024. The right choice on the part of Luis Campos?

Not having been able to continue with the FC BarcelonaLionel Messi spun to the PSG, having signed a contract until 2023 with the club of the capital, while having an additional year in option. But barely got to Paris, the future of the sixfold Ballon d’Or is already at the center of the debate. Faced with performance below Messi, it had been announced that he could pack his bags this summer. Finally, an answer was given: the former Barça will respect his contract. But in recent weeks things have changed PSG with the arrival of a new direction, which wants to put an end to the bling-bling. Therefore, in Spain it had been announced that the PSG really wanted to separate from Lionel Messi this summer, just like Neymar.

A contract until 2024 at PSG?

The latest information from Spain, however, is quite different about Lionel Messi. Indeed, as was revealed brand the PSG would now like to keep the former player of the FC Barcelona and thus extend it until 2024. Information confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The idea of PSG would be good to keep Messi until 2024 and this desire would have already been transmitted to number 30 of Christophe Galtier.

What about the position of Lionel Messi ? At the moment, La Pulga wouldn’t make his future a main topic. For Messi, the main objective is the World Cup in Qatar. Wishing to win the supreme title this winter, the player of the PSG wouldn’t think about his future. And it was only after this meeting that Lionel Messi will ask the right questions about it.

The best of Messi is yet to come?

The story could therefore continue a little longer between the PSG and Lionel Messi. And that could hold some very nice things in store. If the Argentinian’s first season at the Parc des Princes was complicated, it could soon be history. In fact, it was the first time that Messi evolved outside the FC Barcelona. So it needed a bit of adaptation. A season has now passed and number 10 of theArgentina will now be able to express the full extent of his talent, especially with the diagram of Christophe Galtierhe could be positioned in the ideal position, as a playmaker behind Kylian Mbappe. This would therefore announce heavy for Lionel Messi and the PSG.

