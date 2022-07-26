Mercato Mercato – PSG: Should Lionel Messi return to FC Barcelona in 2023?

Football – Mercato – PSG

A year after leaving FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi is still being talked about in Catalonia. According to the daily Sport, Xavi would have asked Joan Laporta to bring back the Argentinian next year, when he will be free. The Blaugrana president would not be opposed to this idea, but in your opinion, what should the PSG star decide?

To Barcelonawe start thinking seriously about Lionel Messi. A year after the departure of the Pulga the leaders have nevertheless taken the necessary steps to mourn the loss of the child of the club, who left to everyone’s surprise, despite the agreement reached for its extension, due to the financial problems encountered by the Barca. Last winter, John Laporta had been active in strengthening the offensive sector by enlisting the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traorebut the Catalan president has gone even further by recruiting this summer Robert Lewandowski and Raphinhawhile renewing the lease ofOusmane Dembele. On the sporting level but also in terms of image, the Barca acted accordingly to wash away the affront experienced last summer with the free departure of Leo Messi to the PSGbut the latter may not have finished his story with his forever club.

Xavi wants Messi back

According to information disclosed by Sport , Xavi would have asked its president Joan Laporta to consider a possible return of Lionel Messi to Barca in the summer of 2023. At that time, the Argentinian will be 36 years old and will have reached the end of his contract with the PSG if he does not extend before. The ideal moment in the eyes of the Blaugrana coach to repatriate his former teammate. According Sport , Xavi would indeed be persuaded that number 30 of the Paris Saint Germain will still have a lot to contribute, both sporting and marketing, convinced that the sevenfold Ballon d’Or would give a boost of motivation to other players thanks to his aura and his experience. Also a way to Lionel Messi to close the loop and come to terms with the current direction.

Joan Laporta already has his idea on the matter

On his side, John Laporta would support this idea. This Monday, Sport added that the president of the culé club considers that a rapprochement with the clan Messi worth trying in the coming months, despite the various obstacles to overcome. The 35-year-old Argentinian was hurt by the way he was asked to pack up in the summer of 2021, forcing John Laporta to be tactful in order to achieve his ends. However, the boss of heart rate Barcelona would be persuaded to have the right arguments, with a strong and revamped team enabling Messi to end his story at Camp Nou in style while remaining ambitious for the end of his career. ” I think, I hope Leo Messi’s story with Barcelona isn’t over yet. The door is always open, it is our responsibility to ensure that he has a better end than he was entitled to. As president of Barca, I feel indebted to Messi “, declared moreover Laporta this weekend at the microphone of ESPN on the sidelines of the friendly match against Real Madrid (1-0). The seduction operation seems already launched, especially since the locker room is doing its part: “ Messi is the best player in club history. For us, he deserves a better ending with the team because he gave a lot to Barcelona “, supported Ansu Fatiheir to number 10 after the release of Messi.

Messi procrastinates, PSG consider an extension

But what does the main interested party think? For the time being, no indication has been given on the plans for Lionel Messi after this season. It must be said that the year will be busy for the striker, eager to put on a good show with the PSG after the first complicated months on the side of the Parc des Princes and to land in Qatar in the best possible shape for the World Cup in December. In Paris, we are also thinking of the summer of 2023, with the desire, already, to offer a new lease to the native of Rosario. The idea of Messi is to wait until the end of the World Cup in order to find out more about his level and his motivation. Besides the PSG and the heart rate BarcelonaI’Inter-Miami also seems in line to welcome him, while a return to Argentina has sometimes been mentioned.

