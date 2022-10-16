Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Summit meeting between Lionel Messi and Barcelona

Published on October 16, 2022 at 04:15



If Lionel Messi is currently thinking only of the World Cup, it is his future that is at the center of all the rumours. In his last year of contract at PSG, the Argentinian is announced to return to FC Barcelona for next season. And in a few days, a meeting is likely to make a lot of talk in this Messi soap opera.

Today at PSG, Lionel Messi is however in his last year of contract. Whether Luis Campos hopes to extend it, it is possible that he leaves free at the end of the season. An opportunity that did not escape the FC Barcelona and to Joan Laportawho dreams of bringing back Messi in Catalonia. Moreover, this could soon accelerate.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: After his transfer, he empties his bag and lets go of his truths https://t.co/oRykm7AkN5 pic.twitter.com/OTBOqSscki — le10sport (@le10sport) October 14, 2022

” This is my dream “

This Friday, for the media of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta put a layer on his desire to bring back Lionel Messidropping: “ Currently, he is a PSG player and I think it would not help anyone to talk about this and we must respect it. (…) It would be a dream for all that he comes back? This is my dream and that of many supporters “.

“I will surely see him on Monday”